Intro to Chimera Self-Defense
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Chimera® (ky-MEER-ah) is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which emphasizes avoidance and teaches awareness, assertiveness, and physical protection skills. Get an introduction to some effective responses to violence, both verbal and physical, with the goal of avoiding or stopping an attack. Chimera is offered through the Dane County Rape Crisis Center. The program is geared toward women, but open to anyone.
