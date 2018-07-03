Intro to Snapchat

press release: SnapChat is one of the most popular social media applications used today. This class will go over what sets SnapChat apart from other social media options and cover the multimedia messaging app's features. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own smart phone or tablet to follow along. Registration is required. This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.