Introduction to Digital Photo Editing
press release: In this introductory workshop you will learn the basic skills needed to work with photo editing tools available on computers, or found online.
Learn cropping and rotating; various touch-up techniques, and adding text to photos. Designed for the beginner with little or no photo editing experience.
This presentation is free and open to the public.
