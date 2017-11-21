Introduction to Gmail

press release:

Email—short for electronic mail—is a fast and easy way to keep in touch with friends and family. It’s also a way to share photos or videos right from your phone. This class will cover reading, replying to, and creating new emails using the Gmail app on your smart device. Bring your device to follow along.

This class is free and open to the public. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.