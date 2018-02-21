Introduction to Role-Playing Games

Google Calendar - Introduction to Role-Playing Games - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Role-Playing Games - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Role-Playing Games - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Role-Playing Games - 2018-02-21 19:00:00

RSVP

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Get in the game at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, February 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. Patrick McElfresh, an active gamer, will introduce you to the world of role-playing games.  Role-playing games have been around in different forms for hundreds of years, but gained fame in the 1970s with “Dungeons and Dragons.”  McElfresh will discuss what a role-playing game is, how players participate, and what you need to get started.

This presentation is free and open to the public.

Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Recreation
608-845-7180
RSVP
Google Calendar - Introduction to Role-Playing Games - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Role-Playing Games - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Role-Playing Games - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Role-Playing Games - 2018-02-21 19:00:00