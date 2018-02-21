Introduction to Role-Playing Games

press release: Get in the game at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, February 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. Patrick McElfresh, an active gamer, will introduce you to the world of role-playing games. Role-playing games have been around in different forms for hundreds of years, but gained fame in the 1970s with “Dungeons and Dragons.” McElfresh will discuss what a role-playing game is, how players participate, and what you need to get started.

This presentation is free and open to the public.