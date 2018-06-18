PGA HOPE Introductory Golf Clinics

Introducing golf to all veterans

The PGA of America and local PGA professional, including Golf Madison Parks' PGA Professional, Ryan Brinza are hosting an introductory clinic and an on-going series of instructional sessions for local veterans. The clinic will be taught by local PGA professionals with assistance from trained volunteers and include clubs and equipment if needed, training aids and range balls. Space is limited, and advanced registration is requested.

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) introduces golf to veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America.

The clinics are FREE to attend thanks to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, PGA Wisconsin Section and Madison Parks.

Introductory Clinic Monday, June 18, 2018, 1:30 - 3:30pm, Odana Hills Golf Course

Instructional Sessions: Mondays, July 2, 16, 30 and August 13, 27, 1:30 - 3:30pm, Odana Hills Golf Course

Register by email: Erica Pirkl epirkl@pgahq.com

Questions? Call (414) 443-3570