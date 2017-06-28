iPlan Greater Madison

press release: A Greater Madison Vision (AGMV) has partnered with UW-Madison’s Epistemic Games Group to adapt their virtual internship game “Land Science.” We are using the game as one means of stakeholder outreach during the update to the Regional Land Use Plan. The game puts players in the role of urban planners at the Regional Planning Commission. Players are tasked with creating a development plan for the region. Players work—first independently and then in groups—to develop a future land use map that:

Accommodates a projected population increase for the region;

Addresses a list of “Regional Challenges,” like providing a supply of diverse housing options, ensuring enough land for future development, and protecting environmental resources, AND;

Balances the desires of different groups who offer feedback on players’ maps.

Draft maps submitted by individuals and groups will show changes in indicators of economic and environmental health and quality of life, as well as whether or not they meet the needs of anticipated population growth. Maps will also receive feedback from fictional “stakeholders” interested in these issues, which can be used to inform revised map drafts. We will close each workshop with a group discussion about why people’s maps look like they do, what choices they made in their plans, how they were affected by feedback, and their approach to accommodating multiple competing interests and perspectives.

Upcoming dates:

5 pm, 6/15, Fitchburg Library

5 pm, 6/28, Waunakee Village Center

5 pm, 7/10, Stoughton Library

4:30 pm, 7/20, Sun Prairie Library

5 pm, 7/26, Garfoot Library, Cross Plains