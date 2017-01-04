Irene Olson, Deb Gleason

press release: “I have been a watercolor enthusiast for a long time. My start was in a love for art and drawing, and working with acrylics. I decided to take the leap ten years ago and took lessons, to learn how to control the medium. I love to paint from pictures and feel combining many different views gives you a great perspective. I paint for the love of painting and love watercolor.” – Deb Gleason

Originally from India, Irene Olson relocated to the USA in the 1960s. Although she practiced medicine in the Madison area until the late 1980s, Irene also loved the world of art. Her creativity was triggered at an early age by her very colorful and vibrant surroundings; as a child she was influenced by the rhythms and rich colors of her exotic country. She’s also found that as an adult, the kaleidoscopic nature of the US, especially Madison and its people, have been of great impact on her work, which is a reflection of both the countries she calls home.