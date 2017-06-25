Iris Folded Greeting Cards
press release: Spend an afternoon of creativity at DreamBank! Join Taryn Garland, the founder of Love Sum, for a workshop where you’ll create a set of custom greeting cards to spread the love to those in your life. You’ll learn the Iris folding technique to create two die cut cards – no experience necessary, we’ll teach you! This event is perfect for crafters ages 12 and up.
Info
DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Crafts
please enable javascript to view