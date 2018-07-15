Irish Set Dance

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Please join us for a beginner-friendly Irish Set Dance at the Wil-Mar Center on July 15! We will offer beginner dance instruction from 3:00-3:30, and dancing with live music from 3:30-6:00. Don't worry if you're not a seasoned set dancer -  all dances will be called!  Gender-neutral language will be used.  No partner necessary.  Please see Facebook event for more information! $5 donation.

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
