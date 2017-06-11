Triathlon, 7 am, 6/11, starting and ending at Olin Park. Also: Race expo 6/9-11, at the park.

press release:

Building on the success of IRONMAN Wisconsin, this event is sure to be an instant favorite.

In the bucolic college town of Madison, Wisconsin visitors can enjoy walks through the downtown area and the University of Wisconsin campus. State Street is a bustling small-town destination, providing a range of restaurants, shops, and galleries. The Madison Saturday farmer's market gives athletes and their supporters yet another way to enjoy this rural location with big-city culture.

The race will grace the shores along iconic Olin Park in beautiful Madison. Athletes will start with a 1.2 mile swim in the historic waters of Lake Monona shared by IRONMAN Wisconsin, then bike 56 miles among the endless rolling hills of Dane County, south of Madison. Finally, a picturesque 13.1 mile run along the shores of Lake Monona will bring athletes home to the finish line.

The 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin offers 50 slots to the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee.