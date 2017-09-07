press release:

For small-town charm with plenty of personality, it's tough to beat IRONMAN Wisconsin's 75,000 cheering fans. In the bucolic college town of Madison, Wisconsin visitors can enjoy walks through the downtown area and the University of Wisconsin campus. State Street is a bustling small-town destination, providing a range of restaurants, shops, and galleries. The Madison Saturday farmer's market gives athletes and their supporters yet another way to enjoy this rural location with big-city culture.

The one-loop swim takes place in Lake Monona in downtown Madison. Spectators will have a panoramic view of the swim from the Monona Terrace, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The bike course takes riders 16 miles out of town before beginning two 40-mile loops in rural Dane County. The course offers many tough climbs and turns throughout, but athletes will get a lift as they pass through the crowds at the Verona Loop Festival.

Spectator support on the run course is legendary across the IRONMAN race circuit. Athletes will complete two loops, including downtown Madison, the University of Wisconsin campus, Camp Randall Stadium, State Street and the scenic path alongside Lake Mendota.

The 2017 IRONMAN Wisconsin offers 40 qualifying slots for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Where is the best place to watch the race?

SWIM: A panoramic view of the swim can be found from the Monona Terrace or on the waterfront along Capitol City Trail.

BIKE: The bike course passes through downtown Madison twice. There is also a free spectator shuttle bus to the Verona Loop. The pick-up and drop-off is located near the Monona Terrace on Wilson Street and Carroll Street. These shuttles will run continuously from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RUN: Grab dinner and a drink and cheer on your athlete as they run the two loop course through downtown Madison. Great viewing areas throughout downtown!

HOW DO I TRACK MY ATHLETE: The tracking is ONLY available on race day. Please visit ironman.com and click on ‘Live Coverage’ at the top of the page and select the correct race. Select ‘Athlete Tracker’ and you can search by bib number or last name.