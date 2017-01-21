press release: Tickets free at Memorial Union Box Office beginning January 17th

Bring valid Student ID or 18+ State ID

Isaiah Rashad is a Chattanooga, Tennessee born songwriter/producer that’s a hybrid of new and old school Hip hop as well as abstract soul. He was raised primarily by his mother and his step father. Rashad was submerged in hip hop at a very young age.

Rashad first began rapping seriously in 9th grade, while he and his friends would record on old mac desktops with no mics. After high school, he went to Middle Tennessee State University, first with the thought to become an audio engineer, but settling on sociology. After flunking out of school, he lived couch to couch with his friends and begun to record music. In December 2012, Rashad started gaining attention from various record labels and A&R’s, by releasing many free singles on Soundlcloud. In March 2013, Rashad signed to Carson, California-based independent record label Top Dawg Entertainment.

On January 28, 2014, he released Cilvia Demo, his first extended play, via digital distribution. Cilvia Demo was met with widespread acclaim from music critics and debuted at number 40 on the US Billboard 200. Following the release Rashad was named to the 2014 XXL freshman class. He then spent most of 2014 on the Oxymoron tour as direct support for ScHoolboy Q. After a year hiatus, on September 2, 2016, he released his debut studio album, “The Sun's Tirade,” which peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200. Rashad continues to record music while he preps to kick off his Lil Sunny Tour this January 2017.