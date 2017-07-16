Comprised of the finest professional brass players in the Midwest, Isthmus Brass is Wisconsin's premiere large brass ensemble. It has performed on concert series and music festivals throughout the Midwest.

The Wisconsin Union Theater is bringing classical music to the Memorial Union Terrace with its just-announced Summer Serenades series. Get your fill of unique Madison summer fun with some of the finest and most innovative artists Wisconsin has to offer. All concerts are on Sundays at 5 pm and free!