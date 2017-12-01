It
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
USA | 135 min | R | DCP | Dir. Andy Muschietti
Fri Dec 1 | 5:30 PM
Fri Dec 1 | 11:00 PM
Sat Dec 2 | 8:00 PM
When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.
