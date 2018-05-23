Italian Language & Culture

press release: If you are interested in learning to speak the language of the "Bel Canto" and of the Arts, and discover the beauties and artistic traditions of Venice, Florence, Rome, and more...recognize and appreciate Italian style in fashion, cuisine, crafts. And if you are planning to travel to Italy, enroll in ITALIAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CLASSES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN. In addition to regular classes, the program includes several enrichment lectures by special guest speakers. For information and registration call: Maristella Cantini (608) 239-2879; e-mail: italianwclub@gmail.com

Italian for travel: FRI June 15, 2018- July 20, 2018, 4pm-5:15pm $125.00

Italian soccer camp: June 18-22, 2018, 9am -12 pm, $ 195.00 [1-8 grade]

Intermediate extension: WED. May 23-June 27,2018- 6pm-7:30pm [review]

Location: All classes are held at the Italian Workmen’s Club (IWC), 914 Regent St. Special fee applies for our returning students, members of the IWC, siblings, and extension courses. Contact us if you have questions.