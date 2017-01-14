Italian Language & Culture

Italian Workmen's Club 914 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: If you are interested in learning to speak the language of the "Bel Canto" and of the Arts, and discover the beauties and artistic traditions of Venice, Florence, Rome, and more...recognize and appreciate Italian style in fashion, cuisine, crafts. And if you are planning to travel to Italy, enroll in ITALIAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CLASSES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN. In addition to regular classes, the program includes several enrichment lectures by special guest speakers.

Adults classes at the beginning & continuing level are held on Monday evenings; Intermediate on Wednesday, and Advanced level on Thursday evenings; children classes on Saturday mornings (elementary). For information and registration call Giovanna @ 238-1991; e-mail: Italink1@charter.net

Adult classes.

   Continuing Beginning: 7;30 -9:00 – Monday, January 16-April 3, 2017

   Low intermediate: 5:45 -7:15 PM - Monday, Jan 16 –April 3, 2017

       Advanced level: 6:00 – 7:30 PM -Wed, January 18- April.5, 2017

Regular $145.00; senior citizen (over 65) $120.00; IWC members $90.00

Children classes ( elementary, 4-9 yrs) Schedule & Cost:

Saturdays, 9:30 – 11:00 am - Jan. 14 – April 29 -

 $130.00  (two siblings=$ 240.00); limited scholarships available

Location: All classes are held at the Italian Workmen’s Club (IWC), 914 Regent (corner of Park St.)

Italian Workmen's Club 914 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715

608-238-1991

