It's a Flop! Operas That Got Bad Reviews

New opera-goer? Just want more insight? Come to the Margaret C. Winston Madison Opera Center for a short, fun, and informative evening about the art form that is opera. In this installment, learn about operas that were notorious flops when they premiered, including Carmen. Studio Artist Megan Ott will sing an aria from Carmen, and there will be plenty of time to ask questions. It's the perfect jump-start for the opera-curious.

Opera Novice is FREE and open to the public, but reservations are requested so we can guarantee everyone gets a chair.