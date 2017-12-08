It's Always Fair Weather

Google Calendar - It's Always Fair Weather - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - It's Always Fair Weather - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - It's Always Fair Weather - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - It's Always Fair Weather - 2017-12-08 19:00:00

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

IT’S ALWAYS FAIR WEATHER

USA | 1955 | 35mm | 103 min.

Director: Gene Kelly & Stanley Donen; Cast: Gene Kelly, Dan Dailey, Cyd Charisse

Kelly, Dailey and Michael Kidd are WWII buddies who are reunited for a television program 10 years later by leggy producer Charisse. This exuberant, satirical and very funny musical comes from the directors and screenwriters (Betty Comden & Adolph Green) of Singin’ in the Rain. Kelly’s legendary number on roller skates is just one of the highlights – don’t miss your chance to see it in its original 35mm CinemaScope format!

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Info
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - It's Always Fair Weather - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - It's Always Fair Weather - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - It's Always Fair Weather - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - It's Always Fair Weather - 2017-12-08 19:00:00