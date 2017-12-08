press release:

IT’S ALWAYS FAIR WEATHER

USA | 1955 | 35mm | 103 min.

Director: Gene Kelly & Stanley Donen; Cast: Gene Kelly, Dan Dailey, Cyd Charisse

Kelly, Dailey and Michael Kidd are WWII buddies who are reunited for a television program 10 years later by leggy producer Charisse. This exuberant, satirical and very funny musical comes from the directors and screenwriters (Betty Comden & Adolph Green) of Singin’ in the Rain. Kelly’s legendary number on roller skates is just one of the highlights – don’t miss your chance to see it in its original 35mm CinemaScope format!

