J. Henry & Sons Bourbon Tasting

HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Celebrate National Bourbon Day with the best bourbon around! J. Henry & Sons Wisconsin Straight Bourbon will be at The Wise on June 14 with complimentary samples. This will include a nosing, tasting, and sampling of three expressions of their bourbon. (We'll also have flights available for purchase at the bar.)

HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-819-8228
