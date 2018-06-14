J. Henry & Sons Bourbon Tasting
HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Celebrate National Bourbon Day with the best bourbon around! J. Henry & Sons Wisconsin Straight Bourbon will be at The Wise on June 14 with complimentary samples. This will include a nosing, tasting, and sampling of three expressions of their bourbon. (We'll also have flights available for purchase at the bar.)
