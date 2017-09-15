press release:

Latino Art Fair and ¿Quiénes somos? (Who Are We?)

J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo

Galindo migrated to Madison from El Salvador in the 1980s. Through utilizing images of the nomad or stray, she explores negotiating fragmented, multiple and overlapping identities.

As a biracial Latina and granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, Garcia sheds light on contemporary issues affecting undocumented Latinxs.

This exhibition is in conjunction with the Latino Art Fair FRI, OCT 6, 5 - 9 PM. After enjoying the exhibition & fair head to Capitol Theater for a ticketed performance by La Santa Cecilia at 7:30 PM.