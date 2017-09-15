J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo

to Google Calendar - J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo - 2017-09-15 00:00:00

Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Latino Art Fair and ¿Quiénes somos? (Who Are We?)

J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo  

Galindo migrated to Madison from El Salvador in the 1980s. Through utilizing images of the nomad or stray, she explores negotiating fragmented, multiple and overlapping identities. 

As a biracial Latina and granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, Garcia sheds light on contemporary issues affecting undocumented Latinxs.

This exhibition is in conjunction with the Latino Art Fair FRI, OCT 6, 5 -  9 PM.  After enjoying the exhibition & fair head to Capitol Theater for a ticketed performance by La Santa Cecilia at 7:30 PM.   

Info
Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-258-4169
to Google Calendar - J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - J. Leigh Garcia & Evelyn Galindo - 2017-09-15 00:00:00