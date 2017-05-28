press release: Café CODA welcomes The Jackie Allen Quartet to Madison for a CD release concert on Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. The Quartet features Jackie Allen, vocals; Hans Sturm, bass; Johannes Wallmann, piano; and Dane Richeson, drums. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Susan Fox. Café CODA, 608-251-8565. $20

Jackie Allen is an American jazz vocalist, composer, and educator. She has released eleven records as a leader for labels such as Blue Note Records, Naxos Records, A440 Music Group, and Avant Bass. Influenced by jazz, folk, and pop singers, Allen is perhaps best known for interpretations classic jazz ballads ("bringing out the beauty of the lyrics" -Scott Yannow, All Music Guide) and transformation of contemporary tunes ("her gift with more pop-oriented material is utterly distinctive and even innovative, since there isn't another singer out there who phrases like her" -Thom Jurek, All Music Guide).

Born in Milwaukee, Jackie grew up in McFarland. She was surrounded by music, her father Louis (Gene), a Dixieland jazz tuba player. Jackie and her four siblings played brass instruments as well, Jackie choosing the French horn. She attended U.W. Madison studying Vocal Performance and Jazz. In the late '80s, Jackie moved to Milwaukee and met pianist/organist Melvin Rhyne (Wes Montgomery) and worked together four years before moving to Chicago. Jackie moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2011 with her bassist husband Hans Sturm and their son Wolfgang. A respected jazz educator, Allen teaches at Doane College, Nebraska, and has taught at University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Ball State University (Indiana), Roosevelt University, Elmhurst College (Illinois) and The Old Town School Of Folk Music, Chicago.