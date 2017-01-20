Jackie Greene, David Luning

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$15. Doors 8 pm.

press release: Back to Birth – Greene’s seventh album and his Yep Roc Records debut – is more than worthy of some serious attention.  The 11-song set showcases the multitalented artist’s uncanny knack for synthesizing his deep affinity for  American roots styles into timeless, personally-charged music.  Armed with a persuasive voice, a vivid songwriting skill and an instinctive mastery of several instruments, Greene has carved out a unique musical niche, and the album marks another creative landmark in his already compelling body of work.

Produced by Los Lobos member and frequent Greene collaborator Steve Berlin, Back to Birth underlines Greene’s remarkable evolution as a performer and writer. With such new compositions as “Silver Lining,” “Trust Somebody,” “Now I Can See For Miles,” and the stirring title track, the artist’s distinctive melodic sensibility is matched with thoughtful, introspective lyrics that confront some profound philosophical issues with plainspoken eloquence.

608-255-0901

