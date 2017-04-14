Jackie Greene is headlining the Majestic on Friday, April 14. Before he takes the stage at the Majestic, he'll be recording an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office and we'd like you to attend. Register for your free spot to attend below.

Our office doors will open at 12:45pm and Jackie Greene will perform 3 songs starting around 1pm. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.

CLICK HERE to register for a chance to attend.