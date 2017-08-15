press release:

Tuesday, August 15 at 1:00pm

Join us for this Tuesday Movie Matinee. Bring a snack, a friend, and enjoy the film!

Jackie (2016), Starring Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard and Greta Gerwig. Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband's historic legacy. Biography, Drama, History. Rated R. 100 minutes.