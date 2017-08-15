Jackie
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Tuesday, August 15 at 1:00pm
Join us for this Tuesday Movie Matinee. Bring a snack, a friend, and enjoy the film!
Jackie (2016), Starring Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard and Greta Gerwig. Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband's historic legacy. Biography, Drama, History. Rated R. 100 minutes.
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies