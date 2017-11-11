$7

press release: Jailhouse Payback is an Americana band from Rochester, Minnesota. They have been playing together for 10 years and draw from influences such as the Decembrists, the Avett Brothers, Neil Young and Wilco. Their original music is available on I-tunes, Spotify and streaming music services, and has been played on radio stations in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Their distinctive sound comes from their emphasis on vocal harmonies, and the juxtaposition of dark and morbid lyrics with catchy and accessible melodies.