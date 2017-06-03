June 3, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jake LaBotz & his band, suggested donation $10

Jake La Botz has a new record coming out on Jimmy Sutton's Hi Style Records on May 12, and he's bringing his band to the basement to celebrate its release. La Botz may not have played Madison before, but his band- featuring drummer Alex Hall, guitarist/keyboardist Scott Ligon (two fifths of the Flat Five) and upright bassist Beau Samples (one third of Robbie Fulks' Pussycat Trio)- should be familiar to festival goers and basement dwellers alike.

La Botz has had music featured in films, and he's starred in a few too. He did both for Rambo. He played a member of Blueshammer in Ghost World and counts Steve Buscemi as a fan. He recently starred as Jake in The Grace of Jake (80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). Check out the trailer and then check out his music, I think you'll dig it.

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.