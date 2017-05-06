press release: The Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Afterschool program at East High School is holding Jam for Food on Saturday, May 6 at East High School, 2222 East Washington Ave.

The event is a dance competition and fundraiser for families in need at the Ronald McDonald House. The MSCR Equity Leadership Council is coordinating this exciting event – enjoy local dancers as they compete for medals, and make a difference in the community.

May 6 Schedule:

11:30am -12:30pm: Registration and Open Cypher

1-2pm: Battle for Hope Discussion Panel with Pheng Lor, Wicked & Essej_Oh

2pm to approximately 6 pm: Dance Competition

The event is free for children 5 and younger. $3 for grades K-12 and, $5 for 18+ and out of high school. Or get free admission with a donation of two of the following items - laundry detergent, household cleaners, paper products, lunch bags, sandwich bags, adult cereal or personal hygiene products.

MSCR thanks to Dental Esthetics By Lor, LLC and Eternity Homecare for sponsoring. Please call 608-204-1752 for more information.

MSCR is part of Madison Metropolitan School District and offers a variety of public recreation activities for all ages. Visit www.mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information.