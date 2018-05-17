press release:

schedule:

Thursday: 8pm Chicken Wire Empire; 9:40pm Frogleg; 11:25pm Better Yeti; 12:45am Special Feature to be announced

Friday: 1:30pm Myles Wangerin/ Eston Bennett in the round; 5:15pm Whiskey Dixie (set1); 7pm Ilika Ward; 8pm Pat Ferguson Music and Sundown Sound; 9pm The Heavy Set; 10:30pm Soul Patrol; Midnight The Smokin Bandits

Saturday: 9am Honest John; 11am Whiskey Dixie (set2); 1pm Bryan Cherry Band; 2:30pm The Danny Miller Band; 3:45pm Armchair Boogie; 4:45pm Wham Tits!; 5pm Craig Baumann and The Story; 7pm De La Buena; 10pm The People Brothers Band; Midnight Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball

Sunday: TBA

Jam for Jamaica Inc. is a registered 501c3 non for profit public charity, and has been consistently completing building missions in Jamaica for over a decade. Raising funds through music and other community events all proceeds go directly to provide materials, manpower, and on-site assistance to impoverished inner-island Jamaicans for the construction and renovation of shelters, which are usually non-existent, or in desperate need of repair. Along with putting on our annual Jam for Jam Music and Camping Festival, the organization sends a group of committed volunteers to Jamaica each year to carry out the mission. Each volunteer pays their own way to participate in helping these needy families. This has created a cultural bond between the organization and the community it helps.

Our direct goal is to raise a minimum of $50,000 which will provide assistance to at least 25 families.