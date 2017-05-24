press release: Bestselling Author James Campbell discusses

Braving It: a father, a daughter, and an unforgettable journey into the Alaskan wild

Wednesday, May 24th, at 7PM

Middleton Public Library - Archer Room

Author James Campbell will discuss the experience recounted in his book of trekking across the Alaskan wild with his teenage daughter, Aidan.

Braving It, published last year by Crown Publishing, is set to come out in paperback this month. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event, and the evening will conclude with a book signing.

James Campbell is the author of The Final Frontiersman and The Ghost Mountain Boys. He has written for Outside magazine, National Geographic Adventure, Men's Journal, Audubon, and many other publications.

Registration is encouraged for this event. Online here or by email at midlibrary.org/events.