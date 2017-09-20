press release: James P. Leary, the author of So Ole Says to Lena: Folk Humor in the Upper Midwest, draws on fieldwork with diverse joke tellers from around the state, together with insights into Wisconsin’s unique cultural history. He will be sharing jokes and anecdotes that thrive in Wisconsin about the misadventures of Native peoples, immigrant and ethnic groups, workers, hunters and fishers, Packer fans, and more. This event is free and open to the public thanks to Madison Community Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Beyond the Page. Presented by the Belleville Public Library on Wednesday, September 20th at 6:30 pm at the Belleville High School Auditorium (625 W Church St, Belleville).