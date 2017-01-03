Jamie Breiwick & Mark Davis

Prairie Music & Arts, Sun Prairie 798 Lois Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53590

press release: The Winter-Spring jazz season at Prairie Music & Arts opens with the long-standing duo of trumpeter Jamie Breiwick and pianist Mark Davis, two of Milwaukee’s most prolific jazz artists and two of our region’s most accomplished improvisers.  Together they explore the depths of the Great American Songbook as well as some of the most important jazz composers, e.g., Thelonious Monk, Fats Waller, Benny Golson, and Bud Powell.  Also highly-respected as jazz educators, Jamie and Mark will conduct a free educational clinic prior to the concert.  6:00 PM clinic, 7:30 PM concert, 798 Lois Drive in Sun Prairie.

Prairie Music & Arts, Sun Prairie 798 Lois Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53590

608-834-9550

