press release: Jamie Swenson, author of If You Were a Dog, Boom! Boom! Boom!, Woof & Quack in Winter and Meet Woof & Quack officially launches her newest book at Mystery to Me bookstore!

About A Fall Ball for All: On the verge of winter, the autumn wind issues an invitation: "Come one, come all to the annual windfall ball!" Join all the animals in this beautifully illustrated rhyming picture book as they gather for the autumn wind's harvest in preparation for the long winter.