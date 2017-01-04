Jan Boelte

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: “As an artist, I am drawn to the beauty of the land and the ambience surrounding it. This exhibit is a culmination of paintings from my travels to some very beautiful and interesting places. The addition of people to these landscapes portrays them engaged in life and daily living. My hope is that you will enjoy the exhibit and maybe even recognize a place or two that you may have been in your travels.” – Jan Boelte

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

608-263-5992

