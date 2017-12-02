Janesville Choral Union

press release: Choral Union Concerts presenting Handel's "Messiah"

When: 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 2 and 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 3

Where: Both performances are at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville

Cost: Tickets are $15 at the door, or $12 in advance by calling 608-741-5074 for pickup at the door