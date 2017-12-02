Janesville Choral Union

Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545

press release: Choral Union Concerts presenting Handel's "Messiah"

When:  7:00 pm, Saturday, December 2 and 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 3

Where:  Both performances are at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville

Cost:  Tickets are $15 at the door, or $12 in advance by calling 608-741-5074 for pickup at the door

Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545
608-741-5074
