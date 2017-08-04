Jangle SOAPworks Launch

press release: Jangle SOAPworks is partnering with Isaac’s Soaps & Antiques in Mount Horeb for the Brand Reveal Launch Party on Friday evening, August 4, from 5-8PM. Join us at Isaac's to get the first look at what we've been up to and see the whole NEW product line. Guests will love this fun event - see the big unveiling of the new design, snack and visit with us - and don’t miss door prizes, extra give-aways, huge discounts on all products, and more!