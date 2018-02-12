RSVP for Japanese Knotweed and Lyme Disease?

press release: Japanese Knotweed (Polygonum cuspidatum) is on the DNR Invasive Species List. It is a non-native plant that quickly spreads primarily vegetatively to form dense thickets that suppress native vegetation and has negatively affected riparian ecosystems. This well-studied medicinal plant has been used in Asia for over 2,000 years. Japanese Knotweed is a delicious foraged food (really!) and a very important medicine for the Lyme Disease that has proliferated in Wisconsin. Herbalist Jean Schneider of Nativa Medica will discuss how to identify, collect (without spreading the plant), and use the plant as food and for Lyme infections (along with what may be prescribed by a doctor.)

Monday, February 19, 6:30-8 pm

Registration deadline: February 12

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-05

or

Thursday, April 26, 6:30-8 pm

Registration deadline: April 19

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-41