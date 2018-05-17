press release: National Parks Service Photographer and Milwaukee-native Jarob Ortiz specializes in large-format photography, the same method used by famed NPS photographer Ansel Adams.

Ortiz, now filling the role that Adams once held, will discuss his work and his relationship to the places he captures on film during this one-night-only event.

Local DJ Nick Nice will provide entertainment before the presentation.

This event is part of the Doug La Follette Environmental Speakers Program presented by Clean Wisconsin, a state-wide environmental organization committed to protecting and preserving Wisconsin’s clean air, water, and natural heritage. For more information, please visit www.cleanwisconsin.org.

For more information on Mr. Ortiz’s work, please visit www.jarobortiz.com