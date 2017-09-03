Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Presented by Frank Productions, True Endeavors, Majestic Live & Breese Stevens Field. Welcomed by 105.5 Triple M. A Labor Day Eve Celebration!

Doors 4:00pm | Show 5:00pm

Tickets on-sale FRIDAY, July 14, 2017 at 10:00am: Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-8000, at the Coliseum Box Office and All Ticketmaster locations.

$175.00 – VIP; $59.50 – Gold Circle; $35.00 – GA; $20.00 – Patterson Porch*

*The Paterson Porch offers a show going experience that plays up the party and plays down the price! Situated along Paterson Street on the south side of Breese, you’ll have a ticket to the show in the covered stands and baseball style vendors selling hot dogs, peanuts and ice-cold beer up and down the aisles! With tickets starting at $20, there’s no reason not to join in on the fun. Limited seating available, so act fast. See you on the porch...

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
