Jason Moon, Lisa Johnson, Beth Kille, Shawndell Marks, The Getaway Drivers

press release: 6pm to 6:30pm – Warrior Songs Board Members Jason Moon & Lisa Johnson introduce the night.

6:30pm to 7:15pm – Shawndell Marks

7:00pm to 7:45pm – Beth Kille

8pm to 9pm - The Getaway Drivers.

A fundraiser to fund the release of “Women at War: Warrior Songs Vol. 2”. Jason Moon will open. Basket & 50/50 raffle.

Jason Moon is a Madison-based singer-songwriter, and a veteran of the Iraq War. His folk/Americana musical style has been compared to the likes of: John Prine, Jim Croce and Greg Brown.

Warrior Songs is a non-profit organization which seeks to help bring hope and healing to veterans through music. Through a variety of programs Warrior Songs uses music to assist veterans and civilians to more fully understand and integrate all aspects of the war experience. Our mission is to transform trauma and struggle associated with war into music which educates, inspires, motivates and entertains.