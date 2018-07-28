press release: July 28, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jason Narducy, suggested donation $20, tickets available here- https://undertowshows.com/coll ections/jason-narducy/products /madison-wi-july-28

If you follow Jason on Facebook or Twitter, or even know someone who does, you already know how hilarious he is. Giving him a stage of his own and a captive audience should bring out the best in his sense of humor, not to mention some seriously catchy power pop tunes. I've been a little star-struck over the years seeing him nearly steal the show from Bob Mould at the Metro and completely rock the stage with Split Single at the House Cafe in DeKalb (more difficult than it sounds), and now I'm going to have to actually talk to him. Thanks Undertow!

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki