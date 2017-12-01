press release: Talking Continents

December 2, 2017, through April 15, 2018, in the State Street Gallery

Jaume Plensa: Talking Continents is an exhibition of work by the celebrated Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, internationally known for his large-scale public sculptures that tap into literature, psychology, language, and history to address the collective unity inherent to the human condition.

Installed in the State Street Gallery, Talking Continents includes nineteen stainless steel sculptures suspended in the gallery space to create a floating archipelago of cloud-like shapes. Plensa’s biomorphic creations are comprised of a multitude of die-cut steel letters derived from nine different languages. Metaphorically imagined as islands or continents, the multi-lingual sculptures speak to the diversity of language and culture, while simultaneously gesturing toward global interconnectedness as a path to tolerance and acceptance. This notion of universal understanding is reinforced by representations of human figures seated atop five of the floating continents. Similarly assembled from a steel motif of alphabetic characters, the gathering of figures encourages us to think about the ways in which we are linked together as a collective humanity. Through his installation, Plensa offers us a space to meet, observe, and contemplate while engaging in a dialogue that inspires inward reflection and outward generosity.