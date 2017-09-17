Java Jive
press release:
22nd Annual coffee tasting event to benefit the Rape Crisis Center
Java Jive, Madison’s most relaxed fundraiser, is the Rape Crisis Center's signature fundraising event of the year. New this year: a full brunch courtesy of Bunky's! As always, there will be music, silent auction & raffle, and of course - delicious coffees from all around Madison. Funds raised from this event help provide free services for women, men and children affected by sexual assault.
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
