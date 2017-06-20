press release: We’ve partnered with Lakefront Brewery for Movies on the Water featuring Facts and A Flick, a free movie night for guests and locals alike. Movie-themed trivia will start at 7 pm for those who want to participate, followed by the outdoor movie at sunset. Movies will span from family-friendly favorites like Finding Dory and Despicable Me to classics like Jaws and Casablanca.

Based on Peter Benchley’s 1974 novel, Jaws is a 1975 thriller directed by Steven Spielberg telling the fictional story of a New England beach town terrorized by a man-eating Great White. Trivia Theme: 70’s Blockbusters, Spielberg Movies and the best of Shark Week Trivia