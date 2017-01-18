Jaws

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

USA | 1975 | 35mm | 124 min.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw

In one of the very best of all 70s blockbusters, an unusually large and vicious great white shark is devouring swimmers off the coast of a tiny New England resort town. It’s up to the newly appointed police chief (Scheider), an ichthyologist (Dreyfuss) and a salty fisherman (Shaw) to kill the ‘eating machine’. John Williams’ score, which takes inspiration from other classic seafaring adventures, as well as Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, made him the most sought-after composer in Hollywood.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

