press release: 2017 Jazz Brunch Fundraiser, Saturday, November 11, Crowne Plaza Hotel, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 N. social networking, 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. brunch/program, door prizes including $500 cash give a way. Live jazz by Sun Prairie Ensemble. During the program, five community leaders and an organization will be presented Distinguished Community Service Awards.

At the end of each school year, Madison Links Inc. sponsors the African-American Student Recognition Program and this year's program was Sunday, May 7, at Madison College. With funds generated from the 2016 Jazz Brunch fundraiser, we presented $15,600 to ten college-bound and one continuing student.