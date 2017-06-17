Jazz in the Park

Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

Tentative schedule: 

Jazz in the Park - Saturday June 17 at Wingra Park

3:30 - 5 Edgewood College Jazz Band

5:30 - 7 The Red Hot Horn Dawgs

7:30 - 9 The Big Payback

More info to come - we are looking to get the Monroe Street Merchants involved via donations and/or sponsoring other activities during the day. 

Jazz in the Park Facebook Page

Duck Dash - Saturday June 17 at Wingra Boats

Registration 8-8:30am

Race starts in the water 8:30am

10K and 3K races 9-11am

All funds raised will support Science Thursdays

We are always looking for volunteers on the day of the event. Volunteer shifts include: set-up, registration, route support, water stations, boat launch and port, and clean-up.

Info

Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

