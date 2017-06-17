press release:
Tentative schedule:
Jazz in the Park - Saturday June 17 at Wingra Park
3:30 - 5 Edgewood College Jazz Band
5:30 - 7 The Red Hot Horn Dawgs
7:30 - 9 The Big Payback
More info to come - we are looking to get the Monroe Street Merchants involved via donations and/or sponsoring other activities during the day.
Duck Dash - Saturday June 17 at Wingra Boats
Registration 8-8:30am
Race starts in the water 8:30am
10K and 3K races 9-11am
All funds raised will support Science Thursdays
We are always looking for volunteers on the day of the event. Volunteer shifts include: set-up, registration, route support, water stations, boat launch and port, and clean-up.
Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map