press release:

Tentative schedule:

Jazz in the Park - Saturday June 17 at Wingra Park

3:30 - 5 Edgewood College Jazz Band

5:30 - 7 The Red Hot Horn Dawgs

7:30 - 9 The Big Payback

More info to come - we are looking to get the Monroe Street Merchants involved via donations and/or sponsoring other activities during the day.

Duck Dash - Saturday June 17 at Wingra Boats

Registration 8-8:30am

Race starts in the water 8:30am

10K and 3K races 9-11am

All funds raised will support Science Thursdays

We are always looking for volunteers on the day of the event. Volunteer shifts include: set-up, registration, route support, water stations, boat launch and port, and clean-up.