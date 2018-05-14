RSVP for Jazz Libations

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This special event is a fundraising party to support the 2018 edition of Madison Opera’s annual free concert Opera in the Park , and features performances by Madison’s first lady of jazz, Gerri DiMaggio and friends.  The evening will include delicious food, specialty cocktails and a few surprises.  The Margaret C. Winston Madison Opera Center , 335 W. Mifflin.  6:30pm. $75 per person.  RSVP by 5/14 at www.madisonopera.org or by calling (608) 238-8085.

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-238-8085
