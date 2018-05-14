RSVP for Jazz Libations

press release: This special event is a fundraising party to support the 2018 edition of Madison Opera’s annual free concert Opera in the Park , and features performances by Madison’s first lady of jazz, Gerri DiMaggio and friends. The evening will include delicious food, specialty cocktails and a few surprises. The Margaret C. Winston Madison Opera Center , 335 W. Mifflin. 6:30pm. $75 per person. RSVP by 5/14 at www.madisonopera.org or by calling (608) 238-8085.