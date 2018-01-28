Jazz Stars of the Future

press release: The Madison Jazz Society kicks off its 2018 spring concert series on Sunday, January 28, from 1-4 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. The concert will feature the jazz bands from three southern Wisconsin high schools.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “This is a bi-annual event for MJS. It provides the opportunity to see how grants awarded by the Society’s School Grant Fund benefit students. We are sure that the audience will be blown away by the talent exhibited by these young people who are the future of jazz. Their talents are extensive and it is our honor to present them on the MJS stage.”

Three high school bands will perform at the concert: Beloit Memorial (Christopher Behrens, director), Sun Prairie, (Steve Sveum, director) and Verona, (Paul Heinecke, director). The Beloit and Sun Prairie bands have participated in the Essentially Ellington competition in New York for many years. The Verona band has announced that they will present a “Miles of Styles” program featuring many jazz styalsat this concert.

All proceeds will go to the music departments of the schools. One reason the band directors accepted the invitation to perform at this concert is that it provides the students an opportunity to perform for an audience comprised of people other than their parents and peers. They get to hear how a different audience accepts their efforts.

The MJS board believes that the school grant program and outreach to young jazz students is one of the most important projects the organization sponsors. They want to ensure that jazz and MJS continue in Madison.

Tickets for this concert are $10 per person and those age 18 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at noon. Details can be found at www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

The Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors five concerts and a jazz festival that attracts jazz fans from all over the nation. The group awards grants to school music departments to enhance their jazz education programs. MJS was formed in 1984 and will sponsor its 30th (and final) Capital City Jazz Fest in April 2018.

