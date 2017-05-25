Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Gordon Dining and Event Center – Sonata and Concerto Rooms

Ticket Price: $50 advance sale or at the door

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 25, 2017, and join in the fun as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this event. From humble beginnings, Jazzin’ has evolved into a thriving gala honoring our exceptional early educators and their champions. This event is our primary fundraiser where we count on ticket sales, silent auction income, and a raffle to help underwrite program costs and honoraria for campus teachers. Fundraiser for Campus Child Care and Early Education.

Talented jazz vocalist, Lynette Margulies, and her quartet will provide entertainment at this annual fundraiser. In addition to music, the cost of a ticket also includes a delectable hors d’oeuvres buffet. A full cash bar will also be provided. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling Teri Stratton at 890-0436 or by emailing her at teri.stratton@wisc.edu, or at the door. There will also be a silent auction and raffle with MANY fabulous prizes donated by local businesses.